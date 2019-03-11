Bloc Blinds Launch New Tool Revealing Differences Between Countries' Sleep Habits

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Ireland-based blinds provider Bloc Blinds has analysed data from sleep app SleepCycle to investigate the state of sleep around the world. Using the 2018 data from over 920,000 users, the company has created a new tool for readers to see how countries differ in timings for sleeping and rising.

The tool can be accessed here.

The map looks at over 60 different countries and proves that even close neighbours do not live by the same cultural schedules. Ireland, for example, goes to bed twenty minutes after those in England, Wales and Scotland, and rises at a similarly later time in the morning.

Australia's timings do not match their geographical neighbours, either - sleeping almost an hour longer than those in Indonesia - and are better matched to sleepers in Colombia and South Africa.

Bloc Blinds has also assessed which of these countries is earliest to bed and earliest to rise, and those which are latest to do both. See below for full details:

Earliest to bed

South Africa ( 10:56 PM ) Australia / Costa Rica ( 11:15 PM ) New Zealand ( 11:17 PM ) Colombia ( 11:23 PM ) Denmark / Qatar / US ( 11:36 PM )

Latest to bed

Iran ( 1:12 AM ) South Korea / Turkey (1:01 AM) Taiwan ( 12:53 AM ) Greece / Egypt ( 12:52 AM ) Hong Kong ( 12:51 AM )

Earliest risers

Colombia ( 6:16 AM ) South Africa ( 6:18 AM ) Costa Rica ( 6:19 AM ) Indonesia ( 6:50 AM ) Peru ( 6:52 AM )

Latest risers

Saudi Arabia ( 8:22 AM ) Greece ( 8:18 AM ) Portugal ( 8:10 AM ) Egypt ( 8:05 AM ) Turkey ( 8:02 AM )

About Bloc Blinds

Bloc Blinds are an innovative manufacturer of top quality window blinds based in the UK. Their unique BlocOut blinds offers the best blackout solution in any domestic application on the market today with heat loss reduction through window of up to 43%.