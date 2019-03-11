

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The clinical trial results of a drug company can impact its stock price depending upon the outcome - and more so if it is a small-/mid-cap biopharma stock.



On Friday (Mar.8), AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) slipped nearly 18% to $11.29, following disappointing results from a phase III study evaluating Makena in patients with a history of a prior spontaneous singleton preterm delivery.



A keen understanding of the target timeline of the clinical trials will help trade biotech stocks with some margin of safety around the catalyst events.



Here's a list of some stocks that you need to look at.



1. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)



Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases.



The Company's lead product candidate is Reproxalap, a first-in-class treatment in late-stage development for dry eye disease and other forms of ocular inflammation.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- Part 1 of an adaptive phase III clinical trial of 0.25% topical ocular Reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2019. -- Results from a phase III clinical trial of 0.25% and 0.5% topical ocular Reproxalap in patients with allergic conjunctivitis, dubbed ALLEVIATE, are expected to be announced in early 2019. -- Results from a phase III clinical trial of 0.5% topical ocular Reproxalap in patients with noninfectious anterior uveitis, dubbed SOLACE, are expected to be announced in the second half of 2019. -- Results from Part 1 of a phase III clinical trial of 1% topical dermal Reproxalap for the treatment of ichthyosis associated with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome, an orphan inborn error of metabolism, dubbed RESET, are expected to be announced in the second half of 2019. -- An adaptive phase III trial of ADX-2191 in proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a rare inflammatory disorder which leads to severe retinal scarring and blindness, is expected to be initiated during the second half of 2019. ADX-2191 came under Aldeyra fold when it acquired Helio Vision in January 2019.



ALDX has traded in a range of $6.75 to $16.70 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $7.53, down 3.71%.



2. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)



Axsome Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.



The Company's lead product candidate is AXS-05, a medication combining bupropion and dextromethorphan.



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III trial of AXS-05 in patients with treatment-resistant depression, dubbed STRIDE-1, is underway. Top-line data from this study are anticipated later in the first quarter of 2019. -- A phase II study of AXS-05 for smoking cessation treatment is also ongoing- with top-line results expected in the first quarter of 2019. -- A phase II/III trial of AXS-05 in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, dubbed ADVANCE-1, is underway. Top-line results from this study are expected in the second half of 2019 or first half of 2020. -- The Company announced positive results from its phase II trial of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder, dubbed ASCEND, in January of this year, sending the stock up over 200%. -- A phase II trial of AXS-12 (reboxetine) in narcolepsy was initiated in January of this year, with top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2019. -- A phase III trial of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine, dubbed MOMENTUM, was initiated earlier this month. Top-line results from this study are anticipated in 1Q, 2020.



AXSM has traded in a range of $1.94 to $10.80 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $9.63, up 6.53%.



3. Dermira Inc. (DERM)



Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies for the treatment of chronic skin conditions.



The Company has 1 marketed product, QBREXZA Cloth, approved for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis, or excessive underarm sweating, which was launched last October.



The lead product candidate of the Company is Lebrikizumab in development for atopic dermatitis and other potential indications.



Lebrikizumab has been evaluated in two exploratory phase II clinical studies in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, dubbed TREBLE and ARBAN. In both the studies, data suggested clinical improvements in patients treated with Lebrikizumab.



With additional studies needed to fully assess the potential benefits and risks of Lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis, the Company initiated a phase IIb dose-ranging study assessing Lebrikizumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in January 2018.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Top-line data from the phase IIb study of Lebrikizumab in atopic dermatitis is expected in the second half of March 2019.



DERM has traded in a range of $6.00 to $13.84 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $7.98, down 1.97%.



4. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)



Seattle Genetics is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing therapies targeting cancer.



The Company has one approved drug by the name Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), which is indicated for the treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, and CD30-expressing mycosis fungoides. Adcetris is also being explored in additional indications.



There are a couple of additional programs in the Company's pipeline, say Enfortumab vedotin for urothelial cancer; Tisotumab vedotin for recurrent cervical cancer, and Tucatinib for breast cancer in pivotal studies.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Top-line data from the pivotal trial evaluating Enfortumab vedotin in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who previously received both platinum chemotherapy and a checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1 or PD-L1) is anticipated this quarter.



Data from this trial, dubbed EV-201, could serve as the basis for a BLA submission under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.



-- Enrollment in a phase II study of Tucatinib in patients with pretreated unresectable locally advanced or metastatic HER2+ breast carcinoma, dubbed HER2CLIMB, is ongoing, with top-line data expected to be reported in 2019. -- A pivotal study evaluating Tisotumab vedotin in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer who have relapsed or progressed after standard of care treatment, dubbed innovaTV 204, is ongoing. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed by mid-2019.



SGEN has traded in a range of $47.75 to $84.37 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $69.22, up 0.48%.



