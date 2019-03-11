Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Directorate Change



The Board is pleased to announce it will be proposing that Melville Trimble be elected as a Director of Premier Global Infrastructure PLC (the "Company"), at the Company's Annual General Meeting, on 25 April 2019 ("AGM").

Melville Trimble has many years' experience in the investment trust industry and until recently was a Deputy Chair of the Association of Investment Companies and Chair of its Audit Committee.

The following information regarding appointments is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R of the UKLA Listing Rules:

Other directorships held by Mr Trimble :

None



The Board also announces that Kasia Robinski has indicated her intention not to stand for re-election at the forthcoming AGM. Accordingly, Kasia will cease to be a Director of the Company with effect from 25 April 2019.



8 March 2019