Program will recognize organizations demonstrating excellence and innovation in injecting analytics, AI and automation into their customer service operations

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) has announced the launch of its annual EMEA Customer Excellence Awards program honoring organizations committed to providing exceptional customer experience and driving innovative customer interactions. The awards will be announced at the Interactions EMEA 2019 conference to take place from 3 to 5 June at Cineworld Cinema The O2 Greenwich, London, UK. Companies wishing to apply can click here.

The NICE Customer Excellence Awards program recognizes organizations who have innovatively driven up employee engagement, delivered excellent service experiences and made a significant positive impact on their business results. Organizations that have used NICE solutions, including for analytics, quality management, cloud, robotic process automation, workforce management, interaction recording, and compliance, are eligible to enter one or more of the following categories:

Best Cloud Implementation showcases customers who have implemented cloud solutions to achieve their business goals, demonstrate business impact, cost reductions and best practices, including efficiency of roll-out and adoption

Best Customer Experience recognizes customers who own the decisive moment during customer interactions and have improved customer experience via first call resolution, service level or Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Best Employee Engagement rewards customers who have used NICE technology to successfully engage and motivate their workforce, and demonstrate notable changes in agent absenteeism, attrition and agent utilization

Best Business Impact acknowledges customers using solutions or services to drive measurable improvements supporting their business goals, including operational efficiency and/or revenue generation

Rookie of the Year shines a light on customers who have excelled in communication and partnership as well as implemented best practices including efficiency of roll-out, product/solution adoption as well as training of agents and supervisory staff

John O'Hara, President, NICE EMEA, said, "Being held for the third year, the EMEA Customer Excellence Awards honor organizations that are elevating customer experience to the next level. We look forward to recognizing the innovative implementations and achievements of our customers, as well as showcasing how they are harnessing NICE solutions to transform business performance, employee engagement and customer service."

The 2019 EMEA CX Excellence Awards are free to enter. Applicants will receive one complimentary pass to the NICE flagship customer conference, Interactions London 2019 taking place in Cineworld Cinema, The 02 Greenwich. Entries must be submitted no later than 3 May, 2019 and award recipients will be publicly announced at Interactions 2019 on 5 June, 2019.

Stephen Fry, multi-talented British actor, comedian, journalist, author, television presenter and film director, will present the keynote address at this year's Interactions EMEA event. To be held over two distinctive days, the event will comprise educational sessions and the main plenary conference and will be preceded by the Business Partners Summit.

