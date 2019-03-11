According to Forbes, Elena Baturina Remains Russia's Richest Businesswoman for 14th Consecutive Year

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The self-made businesswoman and philanthropist Elena Baturina is 49 positions up the 2019 Forbes listing of the world's richest people. Her wealth is estimated at USD1.2 mln, and her current rank is #1818. It is her 14th consecutive year as Russia's richest woman.

Previously listing her as the only independent self-made woman entrepreneur in the construction section, the Forbes now shows 'investments, real estate' as the source of Elena Baturina's wealth. At present, Baturina's commercial interests encompass hotels in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia, renewable energy interests in Italy, Greece and Cyprus, an engineering company in Germany specialising in the architectural membranes used on Wimbledon's Centre Court retractable roof amongst other high-profile venues, plus extensive commercial and residential property interests in the EU, the US, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Elena Baturina started her first business in 1989 by setting up a software production company. Two years later, she registered her company 'Inteco' as a plastics manufacturer, but soon it expanded to encompass a number of businesses in the construction sector. In that field, the company swiftly became one of the country's leaders with a wide-ranging portfolio of projects in Russia and abroad.

Initially serving as a director, then president, Elena headed Inteco for two decades, and sold it in 2011. After that, Baturina moved her business to Europe. Since that time, she has been engaged in a number of successful commercial endeavours.

Elena Baturina is active in philanthropy mostly through the BE OPEN Foundation she set up in 2011. It is a cultural and social initiative which supports the promising new minds of the next generation through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and art events.

Mrs Baturina also serves as Vice-President for Maggie's, a UK-based charity that offers free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer; and as a trustee to the Board of the Mayor's Fund for London, a social mobility charity.