G5 Capital Invites Australian Partners to Source Investment in China

HANGZHOU, China, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Capital, a two-way cross-border investment incubation platform, welcomed several of Australia's leading advanced-scientific projects to showcase their innovations to investors this week at their annual China-Australia Technology Innovation Cooperation Forum, held at the EFC T5 American Centre in Hangzhou.

Twelve delegates from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (AUSTRADE), the Australian Landing pad, and the Australian Commonwealth Scientific and Research Organization (CSIRO) joined the roadshow and participated in discussions alongside local government officials and representatives from business, finance, and scientific research institutes. In total, ten advanced-scientific projects were presented, including:

The thin-film perovskite solar photovoltaic (PV) project from CSIRO

Schmeltzer Industrial's Chamelion Core

The ENGAS Hybrid Hydrocarbon Refrigerant Project

The Matrak Matco Materials and Delivery Tracking Network System

The Australia , bio-agriculture project for poultry farming.

"China and Australia are innovative countries." Said Ms. Li Li, Chairman of G5 Capital. "Innovation and entrepreneurship have no borders. The two countries have their advantages in innovation and entrepreneurship, and they have a lot of complementary areas to cooperate. G5 Capital will continue to operate our global innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and work with Australia to help develop cross-border innovation and entrepreneurship." She added.

G5 Capital serves as a global venture capital resource centre for science, technology and innovation and two-way cross-border investment incubators between the US, UK, Australia, Canada and China, it has successfully built an ecosystem of pooled investment institutions, entrepreneurs and mentors, and developed a multi-directional cross-border incubation of ecological resources from global venture capital. G5 has become the first stop for overseas projects to land in China.

G5 Holds a series of events and investment roadshows throughout the year in locations across China and globally. For more information on upcoming events or to participate, please visit: www.g5inno.net

About G5 Capital

G5 (G5 Capital) is a two-way cross-border investment incubation platform, headquartered in Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City, known as China's Silicon Valley. As a leading entrepreneurship ecosystem, G5 Capital supports cross-border innovation, entrepreneurship and new finance projects. G5 Capital has established joint ventures or partnerships with well-known incubators, accelerators, venture capital funds, and related venture capital institutions in China, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.