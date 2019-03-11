

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Levi Strauss & Co. announced it has commenced an initial public offering of 36,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock. The company is offering 9,466,557 shares of Class A common stock and selling stockholders are offering 27,200,110 shares of Class A common stock. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share.



Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide.



LS&Co. has applied to list its Class A common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol, LEVI.



