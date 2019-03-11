Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market Research Report by Top Players, Key Regions, Types and Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart lighting and control systems market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Factors such as increasing effort to control the hazardous impact of electricity consumption on the environment, high acceptance of technology, expansion and modernization of infrastructure, technological advancement, the availability of cost-efficient LEDs, increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) are likely to drive the smart lighting and control systems market in forthcoming period. On the other hand, privacy and security issues and lack of awareness regarding smart lighting and control system are anticipated to hinder market growth in the future. However, integration with phones is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Smart lighting and control systems market could be explored by type, connectivity, end user and geography. Market by lighting source could span High-Intensity Discharge Lamps (HIDs), Fluorescent Lamps, and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs).

Smart lighting and control systems market could be explored by connectivity as Wired and Wireless. Market based on the end user could span government sector, residential, industrial and commercial. The "Residential" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Smart lighting and control systems market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors such as acceptance of the latest technology, high demand from key end-user and rising awareness among the populace. North America is followed by the European region. Key players operating in the smart lighting and control systems market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lightwave Plc, LiFI Labs, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Elgato Systems, Belkin International, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Lutron Electronics Company, Inc., and among others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 107 page research report with TOC on "Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-smart-lighting-and-control-systems-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Lighting and Control Systems in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering:

oNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

oEurope (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

oAsia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

oSouth America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

oMiddle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

o General Electric Company(The U.S)

o Koninklijke Philips NV(Netherlands)

o Belkin International(The U.S)

o Eaton Corporation(The U.S)

o Acuity Brands(The U.S)

o Elgato Systems(Germany)

o Honeywell International(The U.S)

o Lutron Electronics(The U.S)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

o Smartphone Enabled Technology

o daylight sensing technology

o proximity sensing technology

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Lighting and Control Systems for each application, including:

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

o Outdoor Lighting

o Others

