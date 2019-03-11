Food Emulsifiers Market Worth $3.7 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Emulsifiers Market by Type (Lecithin, Mono- & Di-Glycerides and Their Derivatives, Sorbitan Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates, Polyglycerol Esters), Source (Plant and Animal), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Food Emulsifiers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The market is driven by the rise in consumption of processed foods.

The mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment is estimated to be the largest in 2018

The food emulsifiers market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment, as it is a widely used emulsifier type across several applications. It has been observed that during 2017, the US food industry consumed more than 70% of mono- & di-glycerides-based emulsifiers. The lecithin segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The emulsification and instantizing properties of lecithin are responsible for its growing use as a replacement of the other types that are heavily processed with chemicals.

The plant segment is projected to dominate the market by 2023

The food emulsifiers market, by source, is projected to be dominated by the plant segment during the forecast period. The high growth is not only attributed to the stable and harmless nature of plant-based emulsifiers but also to the preference of the food industry manufacturers.

The dairy & frozen desserts segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The dairy & frozen desserts segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by application, during the forecast period. At a global level, there is a growing consumption of dairy and frozen dessert products; and since such products tend to get separated easily in their formulations, food emulsifiers tend to improve the quality of the products. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The high growth is attributed to the changing food consumption patterns in the region, owing to the rising income and urbanization, especially in South Asian countries. Further growth can be attributed to the increasing urbanization in the region, resulting in the increasing demand for food security and quality food. Food manufacturers are expected to use food emulsifiers due to their multifunctional properties.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies used, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DowDuPont (US), Cargill (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), and Ingredion Incorporated (US). Other players include Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), and Palsgaard A/S (Denmark). Furthermore, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tate & Lyle (Ireland), and Beldem S.A. (Belgium) are the other players that hold a significant share in the food emulsifiers market.

