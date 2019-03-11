Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.05p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.19p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---