Security First International Holdings, Inc.: Security First International Holdings, Inc to Provide Individuals and Small Business with a Virtual E-Notary Business Opportunity

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Security First International Holdings, Inc (OTC PINK: SCFR) is set to provide e-notary stations for individuals and small business owners wanting to provide notary service without being a notary or having a notary public on staff through an online subscription business model.

E-notary stations will be powered by the companies Go2Close remote online notary platform. Station subscribers will have the ability to market and brand their own notary service while generating income from all notary requested processed and closed through their station.

With an estimate of over 1.25 billion documents notarized yearly by 4.4 million notary publics in the United States, the e-notary station program allows Go2Close to service a greater percentage of the notary demand.

The company will charge a monthly subscription of $995.00 per month for each station and a per transaction fee for transaction coordination on each notary request processed on behalf of the station owner. The current cost for consumers to have a document notarized through the Go2Close remote online notarization platform is twenty-five dollars per document.

'With the addition of the e-notary station program we can now gain more market share in the way of notary closes and decrease our costs of customer acquisition, while increasing shareholder value,' said Brian Fowler President of Security First International Holdings, Inc.

The company plans to launch the program beginning of the 2nd quarter 2019.

About Security First Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR)

Security First International Holdings is a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally. We provide new possibilities for the digital commerce market through technology and platforms that will create a meaningful financial impact on all consumers.

