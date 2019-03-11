Daniel Melamed, a Philanthropist and Real Estate Investor, Pays Another Visit to the Ronald McDonald House

Melamed Enjoyed His Time Speaking with the Families Who are Staying at the Ronald McDonald House

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Daniel Melamed, a successful real estate investor who has a soft spot for helping others, is pleased to announce that he has made another visit to the Ronald McDonald House.

As a spokesperson for Melamed noted, he is becoming a bit of a regular fixture at the Ronald McDonald House. This was his third visit to the non-profit foundation, which he realizes is truly a home away from home for many.

Melamed enjoyed a pleasant day visiting with some of the many families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald home while their children are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. From the happy looks on the parents' and kids' faces, the spokesperson noted, it's clear that they also had a great time with Melamed and appreciated his time there.

Last year, Melamed brought an ice cream truck to the Ronald McDonald House on Long Island, New York - allowing both the families who were staying there and the staff to choose a tasty and cool treat. During another visit, Melamed stopped by the Ronald McDonald House with toys, food and other snacks for the kids.

Those who are closest to Melamed would not be surprised to learn about his latest visit to the Ronald McDonald House. Over the years, he has earned a well-deserved reputation for his many philanthropic donations.

"I am truly happy to support and contribute to the Ronald McDonald House," Melamed said.

"I am already looking forward to my next visit."

About Daniel Melamed:

Daniel Melamed immigrated to the US from Teheran, Iran at the age of 11 years old. In 2000 he found his calling in real estate. After working in the field for a few short months, he ventured out to open his own company in Canaries Brooklyn. Over the years he expanded the company into a full-service family owned real estate firm with an impressive commercial real estate portfolio. Daniel Melamed is also a philanthropist and a great supporter of numerous causes such as the FIDF, Chabbad and his local Temple. He serves as an ongoing mentor and guidance counselor to the youth in his community. For more information, please visit https://www.danielmelamed.com/.

