Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (the "Corporation") today announces the termination of the non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 7,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit that the Company previously announced on January 9, 2019. The Company has determined in light of market conditions that the current offering should be cancelled until further notice.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation - www.permexpetroleum.com

Permex Petroleum is a uniquely positioned junior Oil & Gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of west Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Permex Petroleum US Corporation is a licensed operator in both states; and owns and operates on Private, State and Federal land.

