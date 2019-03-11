

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for ubrogepant for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. A 10-month review period has been assigned with the PDUFA in the fourth quarter of 2019.



'Following the acceptance and expected review of this NDA, we anticipate ubrogepant to be the first approved oral CGRP receptor antagonist for the acute treatment of migraine, and may be used in conjunction with other available migraine treatments,' said David Nicholson, Chief Research and Development Officer, Allergan.



