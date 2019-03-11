According to the Brussels authorities, the transaction could affect competition in the electricity and gas sectors. EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager wants to ensure there are no price increases as a result of the proposed takeover.from pv magazine Germany The proposed acquisition of German energy company Innogy by larger rival and compatriot Eon has hit turbulence, as the European Commission has launched an in-depth review of the transaction under EU merger regulations. A preliminary investigation by the commission concluded the two companies together hold a strong position at national ...

