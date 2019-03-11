FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data

FXCM Group, LLC

https://www.fxcm.com/uk/about-fxcm/execution-transparency/

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, today released execution data for February 2019. To view execution data including historical spreads, execution speeds and historical price improvement data click here:

February 2019 All Instruments Highlights:*

67.1% of orders executed at price 1

22.7% of orders executed with positive slippage 2

10.2% of orders executed with negative slippage 3

Average execution speed 20 milliseconds4



Highlighted Instruments February 2019:

Instrument Active Trader Average Spread5 Active Trader Effective Spread6 At Price Orders Positive Slippage Negative Slippage BTC/USD 25.8 26.0 89.2% 2.8% 8.1% ETH/USD 1.9 1.9 91.5% 2.5% 6.0% LTC/USD 0.65 0.66 89.6% 2.8% 7.6% XAU/USD 35.6 35.2 72.8% 16.1% 11.2% US2000 0.4 0.4 77.8% 10.7% 11.4% SPX500 0.5 0.4 45.9% 48.3% 5.8% US30 1.8 1.4 48.8% 43.3% 7.9% NAS100 1.1 1.0 64.3% 25.2% 10.5% EUR/USD 0.2 0.2 72.7% 16.2% 11.1% GBP/USD 0.6 0.7 68.8% 18.9% 12.3% AUD/USD 0.3 0.3 77.0% 13.8% 9.2%

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM Group noted, "Throughout the month of February FXCM saw many of its top traded CFD products have the highest combined at price and positive slippage stats since we started reporting this data publicly. Quality of execution is something we continue to focus on. We want to offer our clients competitive pricing and whereas the trades are actually being executed on those prices if not at a better price. We also further expanded our crypto CFD offering adding Litecoin. FXCM's execution on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin is something we are proud to showcase."

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

*These highlights come from orders that executed through FXCM Group from 1 February 2019, to 28 February 2019. Data excludes certain types of non-direct clients.

1Percentage of executed client trades# in February 2019, which were executed at the price clients requested.

2Percentage of executed client trades# in February 2019, which were executed at a more favorable price than the price clients requested.

3Percentage of executed client trades# in February 2019, which were executed at a less favorable price than the price clients requested.

4This defines the amount of time between when we receive the order until execution. This excludes internet latency and post trade booking.

5This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM's Active Traders for 1 February 2019 to 28 February 2019. The data reflects average spreads made available to FXCM clients during all trading hours.

6This data is compiled forex and CFD trading data from FXCM's Active Traders for 1 February 2019 to 28 February 2019. The data reflects the spread at which trades were executed by FXCM clients during all trading hours.

#Client trades here cover stop, limit, "at market", and entry orders. Certain non-direct clients are excluded from the data. Limit and limit entry orders would only execute at the requested price or better and cannot receive negative slippage. Price improvements are subject to available liquidity.

About FXCM:

FXCM (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ckij14mFX4nBrq4VEZei8Fj0SvLt6ITc1A5qLwsMmJT7adSo8utX4XU_IzUI0wpuQhUtge0PIEMlLMqjSpASCa9zWdmiZeId9arcJ8q2_5BuMPVCufh7zBQB0-wMrfMLqKi0d7tWlTbo4dveMUM_YNoVJW2ObkiGBD72FD31FFRaGIW_lgONlmSMk0NbcYkUUPlpOWzohXL4a9FaEjmXcA==) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=j26Y16z8BOIvFWmERCZhnqzkMdJTTUuYsJ1Elum8oOgRhZ3-QMP6B4HA5VVpZoXpvKOPp4Ja0Xj4Pvv1cd9A8Q==) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. For clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited ("FXCM LTD"), retail clients could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds and professional clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=GzdV7mrtV49iL32TvJz8qVURf-16J4UKBU7BToraHW8llAQWzQjqyi5VbcAT16SRoEzw_0bT2UIIrmBzC_4zz6qUQ_CWo0P9pYcmwKngBxY=), inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=WzCpcfufnVhRqrc414HDfYK1EPtzUK5mYoAVO2Kg4VJs1rAGu164DIZ_IdqDFseOQ5Fd1PHs4jVNvyT8OOV0qU7gGVEPTb8ZLiwsypyKQqw=), FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=r8izZvpcpAzXuESEX5esKMWPH-VBv6_WUurQ0TGvSGSCtBQzkmP76pfODgfjFsxX7oRzM8T7W-JQeHCZ5pNyPYqIFV-NE6g4vgK9pGvRYZI=), any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited ("FXCM AU") (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t7iV3SG8P9WRC1csyQBUcqtgGLSCverba298fCNb9q4MMn8qhyWL4DfatWWYuiwXZeNre86hLISgNcEqk93l0eyFFI1I8Zcfxo691srptqsQsKBSBMJ3CLB_l7Xuw8H1_Ep4pjCRk79IJ73v2mCXGA==), Product Disclosure Statement (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=NAZ7oQqvaGlKDuOAqXnKyBT-lRiQyEknAcqOo6WzUhqCVJMHtLPq33P4Gf4Dc9rscmSWXt8jWr26-6v5wJ9GrLS5S9ojJax0cyU0oIJneS-7XukB0y0OZME5dXoBOzcfpQn2OH5KsCqGTGKQSaUFEw==), and Terms of Business (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kNTSzFG4AXuAKIA3rU4NdrjU4XkbHgr9pc9rsaepwviPQ18H5ojJJNipVYwT9kF_YEjhaiyQxlQnsGY-nUhd6N5xlfN9sk_aN7xBwSFTlsivnpfbj9f5PGuZb2l9ie6t). The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer. (https://www.pnr.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=IVhZ1mYErShsuqjnZ8V_ZzzT1h1J1oPFnR8lWDnz35b3rQ__bmaRkbWVyHnGufUXtVZHS0-EKf7CDERvsQ9rZk6B8mKeAKKPa4HrrzjZTbM8xpNU-KLbCouhIFFN3HsYhl6fWdViiDckaEq-nOlICQ==)