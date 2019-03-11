SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Air Freight Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005399/en/

Global Air Freight Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A rapid increase in cross-border trade practiced by end-user sectors such as the automobile and the e-commerce industries are creating high demand in the air freight services market. This category is considered as a cost-effective transportation medium and is being extensively leveraged by the pharmaceutical industry who is focusing on reducing its inventory holding cost. Despite predictions of growth, service providers are observed to hike the air freight rates at times when demand overrides the category supply. Get your Free Sample copy of this air freight services market research report and get insights into pricing strategies to procure at the best air freight rates.

Cross border trade in the automotive industry in the US to procure the vehicle manufacturing components from low-cost countries is driving the category demand. However, the political tension over Brexit is taking a toll on exports done by the pharmaceuticals, automotive, and meat industries in Europe. This is impeding the growth of the air freight services market in the region. Prevalence of free trade agreements and PCI of end-consumers in APAC will increase category demand from end-user sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and consumer goods.

This air freight services market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the air freight rates. Current supply market forecasts, pricing strategies, category management insights, and spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report.

Want personalized information? Request free customization of the air freight services market research report!

"Buyers are advised to collaborate with the air freight companies to create a rating metric that encompasses all the factors related to additional costs/surcharges," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "This will offer buyers visibility on avenues to save significant costs," added Anil.

This air freight services sourcing and procurement report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Growth of the e-commerce industry will be a key factor driving the category

Volatility in aviation fuel prices is a major challenge for category suppliers

Buy the full air freight sourcing and procurement report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact pricing strategies. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Air freight services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Cost drivers impacting the air freight rates in the US

Interested to know more about the scope of our market research reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the air freight services sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Container Shipping Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Drayage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005399/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us