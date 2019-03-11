SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Container Shipping Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005401/en/

Global Container Shipping Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Container shipping companies are migrating their process infrastructure to the digital platform which has proven to improve their efficiency and foster operation transparency. This is significantly boosting the viability of container shipping services. This category is experiencing a high demand from end-user sectors who seek to transport fresh food items and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals in a faster way. However, buyers will face significant procurement challenges in the current container shipping market because of the extremely dynamic container freight rates. This dynamism is a result of the mergers and alliances among the container shipping companies which is giving them the liberty to increase the freight rates. Download the free sample of this container shipping market intelligence report!

The US market is experiencing a higher import of goods such as textiles and apparel which is driving the demand for container shipping services in the region. However, the ongoing trade war between the US and China that led to the imposition of high tariffs against Chinese goods will severely impact the container shipping market in the US.

This container shipping market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers that are influencing the freight rates and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for the container shipping services. This sourcing and procurement report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this container shipping market intelligence report.

"To cope with the dynamic freight rates, we recommend that buyers engage with container shipping companies that agree to consolidate cargo by accepting transportation requests from different regional or global service providers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This container shipping market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Global alliances increase the bargaining power of service providers

Long-term association with service providers can improve buyers' cost savings

Purchase the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Container shipping

Category ecosystem

Market favourability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Strategies to procure at best freight rates

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our container shipping sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Warehousing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005401/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us