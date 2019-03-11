Techstreet Partners with IPC to Offer Electronics Manufacturing Standards Through Techstreet Enterprise

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstreet, one of the top aggregators of technical standards content worldwide, and IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries, a leading Standards Developing Organization (SDO), have formed a partnership to offer electronics manufacturing standards through the Techstreet Enterprise subscription service.

For more than 60 years, designers, board manufacturers, assembly companies, suppliers, and original equipment manufacturers have depended on IPC content to create high quality, reliable products. Through the partnership with IPC, the Techstreet division of Clarivate Analytics will continue to expand its content, making it one of the fastest-growing standards management web platforms available.

"For many years, Techstreet has been a trusted distributor of IPC's standards, guidelines and handbooks. I'm pleased to announce that Techstreet now offers access to Techstreet Enterprise to IPC members," said John Mitchell, IPC president and CEO. "From anywhere in the world, IPC members can streamline access to IPC standards via Techstreet's cloud-based standards library."

"We are pleased to partner with IPC to provide crucial content to the printed circuit board and electronics assembly industries via our Techstreet Enterprise subscription service," added Todd Fegan, Vice President, Techstreet. "Companies need access to a broad set of content, with intuitive access tools, an issue that is challenging for publishers to solve on their own. Through this partnership, IPC solves this pervasive problem via our accessible and sophisticated standards management platform."

IPC standards are accepted worldwide as the key manufacturing standards for the printed board and electronics manufacturing industries and they are associated with nearly every stage of the electronic product development cycle. Today, IPC's collection of industry standards and guidelines exceeds 300 active standards and is used by more than 5,000 member-company sites.

For more information about Techstreet Enterprise, visit: https://www.techstreet.com/pages/subscriptions_video.html

IPC

IPC (www.IPC.org) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its 5,000 member-company sites which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly and test. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry. IPC maintains additional offices in Taos, N.M.; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; Brussels, Belgium; Stockholm, Sweden; Moscow, Russia; Bangalore and New Delhi, India; Bangkok, Thailand; and Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou and Beijing, China.

Techstreet

Techstreet serves those who invent, build, test and maintain virtually everything on which the world depends. Techstreet keeps technical professionals connected to 550,000+ industry codes and standards, in partnership with 150+ standards publishers. Techstreet standards and management tools help corporations, government, and academic institutions achieve national and international compliance, global competitiveness, and speed to market with better, safer products and services.

For more information, please visit www.techstreet.com/subscriptions.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

