

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) confirmed that the company is in discussions with its Alliance partners Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) and Mitsubishi Motor Co., Ltd. (MMTOF.PK) regarding the establishment of a new Alliance body. The company said the discussions have not yet led to a definitive agreement. Any agreement shall be submitted for prior approval to the Board of Renault.



The company noted that the proposed arrangement will have no impact on the existence of the RAMA and the cross-shareholding structure.



