Groundbreaking GDF15 biomarker may be the first single examination to accurately predict disease progression

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotechnology acceleration development company, is pleased to announce it has exercised its option to exclusively license GDF15, a diagnostic marker for determining the severity of glaucoma using the expression levels of Growth Differentiation Factor 15 (GDF15) from the Washington University in St. Louis. Determining the severity of glaucoma using this biomarker will aid in treatment decisions for patients diagnosed with, and being treated for, glaucoma.

Currently, no single examination or diagnostic test is able to accurately predict disease progression. Accurate monitoring for disease progression is critical to preserve visual function in glaucoma patients. Today, physicians only have surrogate measures to evaluate glaucomatous neurodegeneration. GDF15 represents an attractive biomarker for glaucoma with distinct advantages including early detection, over conventional clinical tests and has the potential to be a first-in-class diagnostic test. GDF15 was discovered by Dr. Rajendra Apte, the Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine.

Q BioMed and its technology partner Mannin Research Inc. are currently developing MAN-01, small molecule therapeutic with a novel mechanism of action, to treat Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma. By offering both a diagnostic and a therapeutic, Q BioMed are addressing the needs of both patients and physicians, as well as bringing innovation to the global glaucoma market.

Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed said, "Dr. Apte's discovery and invention of GDF15 to detect the severity and progression of glaucoma is groundbreaking. Completing this license is the first step in Q BioMed's long-term commitment to provide a full set of clinical tools to support the treatment of glaucoma."

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide, estimated to affect nearly 100 million people by 2020. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have identified a biomarker of damage to cells in the eye that could be used to monitor severity and progression of glaucoma and facilitate treatment decisions and their and the effectiveness. Growth Differentiation Factor 15 is a member of the Transforming Growth Factor (TGF-beta) superfamily and was recently identified as a novel and promising biomarker for glaucoma, and its expression correlated with disease severity and progression. GDF15 has been validated in both mouse and rat models of glaucoma, and confirmed in human patients with glaucoma. Beyond reduction of intraocular pressure, the desired goal of any glaucoma therapeutic is neuroprotection, or to be more specific, protection and survival of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs).

Dr. George N. Nikopoulos, President & CEO Mannin Research, a Q BioMed partner company, says, "The use of GDF15 as a diagnostic tool to measure the severity and progression of glaucoma nicely complements our MAN-01 program for the treatment of glaucoma. Our team is excited by the potential game-changing impact that Dr. Apte's invention will have on the practice of treating glaucoma. Working with a world-class institution like Washington University in St. Louis to complete this license has been a wonderful experience, and we are pleased to be able to address the needs of glaucoma patients worldwide with this collaboration."

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed aims to accelerate the monetization of biomedical technologies through rapid innovation and collaborative partnerships with industry leading researchers. Q BioMed believes its assets in oncology, vascular disease, and rare orphan diseases address unmet medical needs and large markets. The Company's FDA approved, non-opioid drug Metastron, which relieves cancer bone pain, is expected to begin generating revenues in 2019. Metastron is also approved for sale in 21 other countries. In addition to treating pain, Metastron has shown evidence of treating the cancer itself and extending survival. Q BioMed plans to conduct Phase IV trials to support label extension and cancer survival benefit using Metastron.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

