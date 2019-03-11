Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries, today announced the appointment of Ted Niedermayer as its Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his ongoing role as Chief Financial Officer.

This new role is designed to enhance Fitch Group's overall operating performance, inter-company coordination and business analytics. The creation of the role reflects the Group's continued growth and the greater complexity of the business and markets which it operates in.

Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Fitch Group, said:

"Fitch Group has made significant progress in recent years in developing its franchise and business around the world. The role of Chief Operating Officer will be crucial in helping us build on this progress. Ted has made a significant contribution to our success and is well-placed to take on this role."

Fitch Group, which has been wholly-owned by Hearst since April 2018, has expanded revenue streams, with more than 20 percent of the company's revenue in recent years coming from data products outside of ratings.

Ted Niedermayer was named CFO in June 2014 and began working for Fitch Group earlier the same year. With more than 25 years of experience in the capital markets, Mr. Niedermayer has executed a broad range of equity and debt financings as well as strategic advisory assignments. He was previously Chief Operating Officer at H/2 Capital Partners and prior to H/2 held Managing Director roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs Co. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lehman Brothers and Salomon Brothers.

Notes to Editors:

Fitch Group is a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is comprised of: Fitch Ratings, a global leader in credit ratings and research; Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst.

