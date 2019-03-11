CF&B Communication: REITS by ALLINVEST 2019

Paris - On 3rd April 2019, Invest Securities (AllInvest Group) organizes the 2nd edition of the REITS by ALLINVEST with 30 Real Estate listed companies.

A day dedicated to One-to-One and Group Meetings, intended for institutional investors and listed companies in the sector.

Thirty listed companies such as UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD, GECINA, KLEPIERRE, COVIVIO, ICADE, ALTAREA COGEDIM, DREAM GLOBAL REIT, MERCIALYS, WERELDHAVE NV, IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT, CEGEREAL .. and about sixty institutional investors are expected at this event.

For any information, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

Web : www.reits-event.com (http://www.reits-event.com)

