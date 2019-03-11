Acrich NanoDriver Series devices, rated for 16W and 24W, are the industry's smallest LED drivers at just 13.5mm

Seoul Semiconductor (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, has been awarded a 2019 LEDs Magazine Sapphire Award, presented annually at Strategies in Light by leading lighting industry publisher LEDs Magazine for its Acrich NanoDriver Series ultraminiature LED drivers.

Seoul Semiconductor's Patented Acrich NanoDriver Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

Named as a winner in the Sapphire Award category "ICs Electronic Components for Solid State Lighting," Seoul Semiconductor's advanced technology Acrich NanoDriver Series LED drivers feature a unique power topology that results in smaller size, increased efficiency and lower costs with power densities up to 10X higher and component reduction up to 30% higher than conventional LED drivers.

The Acrich NanoDriver Series devices are the world's smallest miniature LED drivers, measuring just 13.5mm2 with a profile of 1.42mm, and are available in four versions rated for 16W and 24W output power for operating LED lighting with input power of 120V or 230V (50 60Hz). Manufactured with Seoul Semiconductor's patented Acrich technology, the Acrich NanoDriver Series devices feature an IC directly attached to the substrate, dramatically reducing the size of the driver.

"The new NanoDriver Series is a game-changer for lighting designers, enabling them to reduce the size, weight and volume of their light fixtures," explained Nam Ki-bum, sales executive vice-president at Seoul Semiconductor. "This breakthrough in size reduction for the Acrich NanoDriver Series is the result of the company's continuing investment in high voltage LED technology, combined with a unique power topology that results in smaller size, increased efficiency and lower costs."

"We are targeting these LED drivers toward designers of small and medium-sized lighting for under 24W such as bulbs, filaments, fluorescent lighting, and downlights. We expect the global market is worth approximately $3 billion. Seoul Semiconductor will drive to meet current and future market requirements with our patented Acrich NanoDriver technology," added Nam.

The drivers are UL recognized, provide flicker-free, low ripple current operation for phase-cut dimmers, and are compliant to California Title 24, enabling lighting designers to meet the most challenging design requirements, including low flicker, high power factor, Class B EMI and 2kV surge.

In addition, Seoul Semiconductor has recently won patent litigations involving LED drivers filed against two lighting companies in the US in September and October, 2018.

To learn more about the Acrich NanoDriver Series of advanced ultraminiature LED drivers, please visit: http://www.seoulsemicon.com/en/technology/drivers/

About the Sapphire Awards

The Sapphire Awards was the first awards program in the lighting industry to focus on the LED-based solid-state lighting (SSL) market from an enabling-technology and elegance-of-design perspective to recognize true technology stars. The judging process, handled by independent industry experts, culminates in an Awards Gala held at Strategies in Light, which puts the spotlight on winners in multiple product categories.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

