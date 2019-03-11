LifeApps Brands, Inc.: Lifeapps Announces Appointment of Former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank To Serve on Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK: LFAP) a publicly traded company delivering financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the appointment of former U.S. Congressman Barney Frank to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Frank brings a lifelong passion for serving the LGBTQ community and will provide incredible leadership in managing our LGBTQ Loyalty (ETF) Index Traded Fund and ancillary businesses.

Currently Mr. Frank serves on the board of Signature Bank.

Mr. Frank served as a U.S. Congressman representing the 4th District of Massachusetts from 1981 to 2013 and was one of the first openly gay members of Congress. From 2007 to 2011, while serving as the Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Mr. Frank sponsored the Dodd-Frank Act, a sweeping reform of the U.S. financial industry. While in Congress, Mr. Frank worked to increase housing options for low-income individuals and has been a leading voice in opposing discrimination based on sexual orientation. From 2003 until his retirement, Mr. Frank was the leading Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee. Prior to serving in Congress, Mr. Frank spent eight years as a state Representative in Massachusetts.

"While we have made great gains in combating prejudice based on gender identity or sexual orientation, the fight is not over. The establishment of the LGBTQ Loyalty (ETF) Index Traded Fund is a logical next step in this effort.

"Empowering the historic victims of discrimination by providing a vehicle by which we can support those who have supported us while withholding our funds from those who have refused to help is a recognition that winning full equality requires efforts in both the public and private sectors. Having spent much of my life in working for this in government, I am very happy to have a chance to further the fight in the economy as well," said Mr. Frank following his appointment to the board.

"Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality," said LifeApps CEO Bobby Blair. "Barney Frank, a true LGBTQ pioneer, embodies this type of leadership and continues to make a difference with extraordinary success. Working side-by-side with Barney, as we serve our LGBTQ community and build our ETF LGBTQ Index Fund and ancillary businesses, will be instrumental to the company reaching our goals. On a personal level, my association with Barney Frank is the highlight of my professional career."

