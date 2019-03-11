Six IWMS vendors ARCHIBUS, FM:Systems, IBM, Spacewell, Planon and Trimble lead the market for Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) but face strong competition in this rapidly evolving market where every vendor is raising its investments and ambition levels. Independent research firm Verdantix assessed the capabilities of the 16 most prominent vendor solutions available on the market on their ability to meet customer demands to centralise data and drive operational excellence.

"This detailed benchmark highlights that the market for IWMS solutions is currently thriving. 2018 was one of the hottest years for new IWMS implementations boosted by buyer interest in modules for lease compliance and strategic space management" commented Susan Clarke, Principal Analyst, Verdantix. "As a result of this demand, we're seeing IWMS vendors making significant investments into product development and deepening the functionality of their platform."

The Verdantix Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems 2019 is the only independent benchmark of IWMS vendors available on the market. The study findings are based on a 165-point questionnaire, live product demonstrations and a survey of 303 customers. Key findings:

Quality of mobile apps is now a top factor influencing purchase decisions as users extend their touchpoints with IWMS beyond the desktop. Vendors with high-quality mobile apps includes FSI, iOFFICE, Spacewell and Planon.

Accruent, FM:Systems and Rapal stand-out in the space management market by offering buyers innovative solutions that help them combat rising rents.

ARCHIBUS, Tango and Trimble differentiate themselves by providing customers with advanced business intelligence reporting tools to help customers identify inefficiencies across multi-site building portfolios.

IWMS vendors including IBM and Spacewell are at the forefront of innovation in workplace digital assistants. They already offer tools so that workplace users can make voice-activated requests to locate workstations and request services.

"The fight is very much on between vendors offering highly customizable on-premise or hosted products, and vendors that focus on providing SaaS solutions that are faster and easier to implement" commented Rodolphe d'Arjuzon, Managing Director, Verdantix. "IWMS vendors across the board need to keep investing in their technology platform and customer retention strategies to capture a greater share of the software market which is expected to grow to $7.4 billion in 2022."

To find out more join the Verdantix webinar "Selecting The Right IWMS Solution: Product Benchmark Insights" 11 April.

