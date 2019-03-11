Monica Summerville, Head of Fintech and European Research, Publicly Recognized

TABB Group CEO Bruce Morris announced today that their international research and strategic advisory firm focused exclusively on capital markets, and Monica Summerville, head of fintech and European research, have received a "best of breed" designations in the new "Alternate Investing" category of the 2019 Spear's 500 List published by Spear's Magazine.

Spear's 500 is the annual guide to the top companies and people globally of interest to ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals. The magazine, catering to UHNW individuals, has been described by GQ as the "Bible of the banking fraternity." The publication has 60,000-plus readers, based on a circulation 27,000, with an average net worth, excluding primary residence, of £5.5 million ($8.8 million) and an average annual income of £780,000.

According to Spear's, they added the new section this year focusing on alternative investments bringing experts in crypto assets, private equity, hedge funds and life sciences for the first time weaving it together with existing sections on P2P lenders, precious metals and UHNW alternative assets, to create a new chapter. Other notable individuals in this category include: Ryan Radloff, CEO, Coinshare; Gavin Rankin, Head of Managed Investments, Citi Private Bank; Justin Schmidt, Head of Digital Assets, Goldman Sachs; Oli Harris, Head of Crypto-Assets Strategy Quorum, JPMorgan; among others senior industry professionals.

"Naturally, we're very pleased," says Morris. "The fact that our organization and Monica have both been honored with best of breed designations is all the more sweet, a further testament to TABB's value across capital markets and the financial markets industry as a highly valued international research and advisory organization."

About TABB Group

Launched by Larry Tabb in 2003 based on the interview-based research methodology of "first-person knowledge" he developed, TABB Group is the international research and strategic advisory firm focused exclusively on capital markets. With offices in New York and London, TABB analyzes and quantifies the investing value chain, from the fiduciary, investment manager and broker, to the exchange and custodian, to help senior business leaders gain a truer understanding of financial markets issues. For more information, visit www.tabbgroup.com.

