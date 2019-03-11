First TAC Meeting Scheduled for March 27th in Washington, D.C.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Brian D. Quintenz has re-nominated TABB Group founder and research chair Larry Tabb to serve as a member of the Technology Advisory Committee (TAC).

Responding to the commissioner's invitation, Tabb said, "I want to thank the CFTC and Commissioner Quintenz for this honor. I'm pleased to be re-nominated to the TAC and proudly accept."

According to Tabb, the first 2019 TAC meeting will be held Wednesday, March 27 at the CFTC's Washington, DC, headquarters. During this meeting, committee members will hear presentations and actionable recommendations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies and Cyber Security; and hear research findings on automated orders in the futures and options markets from the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight.

In March 2012, the CFTC selected Tabb as a member of the CFTC TAC subcommittee on automated and high frequency trading (HFT) to help create a definition for high-frequency trading within the context of automating trading systems. In September 2012, he was invited by the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs to testify at the Senate Subcommittee on Securities, Insurance and Investment session on "Computerized Trading: What Should the Rules of the Road be?" chaired by Senator Jack Reed (D-RI).

