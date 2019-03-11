

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed, though marginally, to the lowest level in seven months in February, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in February following a 3.1 percent rise in January. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent rise in inflation.



The inflation recorded at the same rate of 3.0 percent in July 2018.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in February, more than the expected 0.5 percent rise.



The Core CPI rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in February after a 2.1 percent climb in the previous year. Economists had expected a 2.1 percent gain.



Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that the producer price index rose 8.0 percent annually in February following a 4.9 percent rise in January.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose marginally by 0.4 percent after a 0.3 percent rise in January.



