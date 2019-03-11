miR Scientific, a precision bioscience company focused on improving disease detection and management, announced today that it will present a poster at the 34th Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Barcelona. The event draws more than 10,000 urology innovators from 100 countries.

Poster Session 26: Genomic Biomarkers for Diagnosis and Prognosis of Prostate Cancer.

Presentation Title: miR Scientific Sentinel Scores a new platform technology for identification of clinically significant prostate cancer using miRNA and snoRNA expression signatures

Date/ Time: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Location: Green Area Room 4

Presenter: Dr. Laurence Klotz, MD, miR Scientific Chief Medical Officer

Details on the poster will be available on the miR website following the presentation.

Learn more about miR's technology: https://www.mirscientific.com/science-technology

About miR Scientific

miR Scientific is a precision bioscience company that has developed proprietary, non-invasive liquid biopsy urine tests that definitively detect, accurately score and continuously monitor prostate and bladder cancers to optimize the outcomes of life-changing interventions.

Our unbiased RNA profiling technology serves as a comprehensive disease management platform across the continuum of care. We believe our platform will transform cancer management in the areas of detection, prognostics, monitoring and companion diagnostics. We aim to improve day-to-day care for patients and positively impact the cost of healthcare for payors, employers and other stakeholders worldwide.

miR Scientific is a majority-owned operating subsidiary of ImpactNRS, headquartered in New York with operating subsidiaries in Canada and Israel.

