The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 13 March 2019. ISIN DK0061133709 --------------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Globale Aktier Indeks KL --------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 168614 --------------------------------------------------- Short name BAIGAI --------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=713500