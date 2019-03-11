Vapor Group Inc.: Vapor Group, Inc. (VPOR) Moves Into Billion Dollar Cannabis Market and Bulk CBD Business

Company will focus on providing premium CBD to Companies Tapping into the burgeoning cannabis industry

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Vapor Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VPOR), announced Monday that its Board of Directors had approved a proposed restructuring of the company that eliminates its current subsidiaries and concentrates on providing high-quality, bulk CBD isolate for those looking to enter the growing cannabis industry.

According to the Associated Press, investors in 2018 poured $10 billion dollars into Canadian, Mexican and U.S. cannabis businesses. The American hemp-CBD market is expected to grow to $22 billion by 2022, with the overall global cannabis industry to be valued at $146.4 billion as early as 2025.

"We're really excited about the company's new direction and confident that our new sales model will deliver the profits that our shareholders deserve and desire," said VPOR Group President and Chief Executive Officer David Zinger. "We've got one singular focus and that's providing manufacturers and distributors the best CBD they need to grow their business."

Zinger said that the company's restructuring included the immediate splitting off of all but one of the Company's current subsidiaries, including Total Vapor, Inc; Royal CBD, Inc.; and CryptoTechCurrency, Inc . The remaining subsidiary, Simple Cork Inc., is expected to be spun-off later this year under the terms and conditions of a Reg A+ filing with the SEC, with a distribution of its shares to our shareholders once approved by the regulators.

Vapor Group rich history of innovation and revenue generation includes the exclusive distribution of unique, state-of-the-art herbal grinders, e-cigarettes, "Made in the USA" e-liquids, vaporizers and vaping products, and the exploration of cutting-edge cryptocurrency mining.

More updates, including details of the Reg A+, will be announced in the near future.

About Vapor Group, Inc.

Vapor Group, www.vaporgroup.com, is a publicly traded OTC company, trading under the symbol, VPOR, and today is a holding company for several subsidiaries. Vapor Group is the owner of Simple Cork, Inc., www.simplecork.com, the developer of a new, multi-nationally patented combination wine bottle cork/opener being prepared for market entry in 2018.

