VALLETTA, Malta, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc has published its Annual Report for 2018 and its Sustainability Report for 2018 on the Group's website www.kindredgroup.com today.

For 2018, Kindred Group reports solid progress on its sustainability commitments, during a year in which the Group also presented strong development in its financial performance as a result of continuing organic growth and a full-year contribution from 32Red.

The Group's Sustainability Report, including facts, figures and commitments, shows progress in its priority areas during 2018 and reports increased customer use of responsible gambling tools, improved customer data integrity and reduced carbon emissions.

Kindred Group also highlights new long-term ambitions, driven by its vision of making gambling 100 per cent enjoyable. These ambitions include Kindred's commitment to have zero revenue derived from harmful gambling, achieve a 50/50 gender split across our senior management and procure all our electricity from renewable sources of energy in 2023.

As previously announced, Kindred Group plc's Annual General Meeting will be held on 14 May 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

Alexander Westrell, Group Head of Communications, +46-73-7071686

alexander.westrell@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-publishes-2018-annual-report-and-2018-sustainability-report,c2761025

The following files are available for download: