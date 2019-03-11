

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales rose for a fourth straight month in January, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.



The retail sales rose a seasonal and calendar adjusted 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, after rising 0.6 percent each in November and December.



Retail sales have been rising since October.



Sales of household equipment grew 3.1 percent year-on-year, while that of other goods fell by 1.3 percent in January. Food sales grew 0.6 percent.



Without adjustment, retail sales rose 1.7 percent annually in January after edging up 0.1 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in January, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX