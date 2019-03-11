

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation rose further in February, figures from the Czech Statistical Office reported on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-over-year in February following a 2.5 percent rise in January. Economists had forecast 2.6 percent inflation. In December, inflation recorded 2.0 percent rise.



The biggest influence on inflation came from the rise in prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in February. Economists were looking for a 0.1 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX