Mentice AB, the world-leading provider of endovascular performance solutions, has joined the Patient Safety Quality Coalition of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) to contribute twenty years of endovascular patient safety experience and thought leadership to the coalition. IHI is an independent not-for-profit organization that teaches and spreads improvement science to advance and sustain better outcomes in health and health care across the world. The Institute's Patient Safety Quality Coalition brings together diverse stakeholders-solution providers, advocacy groups, thought leaders-that share a commitment to reducing preventable harm and promoting patient safety.

"Patient safety is at the very heart of what we do at Mentice," says Mentice CEO Göran Malmberg. "Optimizing endovascular performance is the ultimate premise of our high-fidelity solutions-helping interventionists master and hone their technical skills, driving operational efficiencies whilst improving outcomes and reducing harm to patients."

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, IHI collaborates with a growing global network to spark bold, inventive ways to improve the health of individuals and populations. IHI works with clinicians, organizations, and countries to develop and implement practical improvement capability across health care systems and communities.

"Joining the Patient Safety Quality Coalition and reaffirming our commitment to patient safety in this Patient Safety Awareness Week is a strategic step for Mentice," comments Malmberg. "Mentice has been a leader in endovascular training simulation solutions and related professional services for more than two decades. The Patient Safety Quality Coalition is an ideal forum where we can share those insights."

"Members of the IHI Patient Safety Quality Coalition are committed to sharing insights and working with and learning from each other in the drive to improve health care," said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, IHI Chief Clinical and Safety Officer. "We are pleased to welcome Mentice as the newest member and look forward to hearing their team's perspective on the challenges facing clinicians and organizations."

For more information about IHI and the benefits of joining the Patient Safety Quality Coalition, visit: www.ihi.org, or contact David Coletta at dcoletta@ihi.org.

Mentice is the world leader in virtual reality-based performance solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals with skills acquisition, continuous professional development and pre-procedural planning-leading to improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral interventions are just some of the areas covered by our systems. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

