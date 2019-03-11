Prometric's test sponsors can now make digital credentials
available to test takers through Credly
Baltimore (ots/PRNewswire) - Prometric today announced a
partnership with Credly that empowers its test sponsors to award
digital credentials to qualified individuals. Through the
arrangement, individuals who earn certifications from one of
Prometric's test sponsors have the opportunity to receive a digital
credential hosted on Credly's Acclaim platform.
"Prometric is excited to extend the range of value-added products
we provide to our clients through our relationship with Credly," said
Charlie Kernan, president and CEO of Prometric. "Prometric has a long
track record of working with industry-leading credentialing
organizations in the development and delivery of high-quality
assessment services that enable individuals to demonstrate and get
recognition for their talents and capabilities. Through Credly, we
are offering our clients the best solution to easily provide a
secure, validated digital credential to their test takers."
The digital credential enables individuals to share their
employment-ready accomplishments online through professional and
social networks. Credential holders can use this verified record of
their specific skills and knowledge to differentiate themselves from
other professionals in their fields. Employers can, in turn, easily
identify holders of in-demand credentials who have verified skills
and expertise.
"Some of the world's most recognizable brands trust Prometric to
execute on their high-stakes testing needs," said Jonathan
Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. "As they do, those brands need to empower
their employees, members, and students with portable, verified
evidence of the knowledge or skills they've demonstrated. By doing
so, Credly digital credentials help convert the tremendous latent
value of a completed high-stakes assessment into tangible opportunity
for the credential earner."
About Prometric
Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their
credentialing programs through test development and delivery
solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence.
Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising,
developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated,
technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing
network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of
online testing services. For more information, visit
www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and
www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.
About Credly
Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's
knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training
organizations, associations, certification programs and workforce
development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate
their learning experiences into professional opportunities using
trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations
to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class
tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and
highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of
credential issuers. Unleash the workforce. Credly.com
