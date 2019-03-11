Prometric's test sponsors can now make digital credentials

available to test takers through Credly



Baltimore (ots/PRNewswire) - Prometric today announced a

partnership with Credly that empowers its test sponsors to award

digital credentials to qualified individuals. Through the

arrangement, individuals who earn certifications from one of

Prometric's test sponsors have the opportunity to receive a digital

credential hosted on Credly's Acclaim platform.



"Prometric is excited to extend the range of value-added products

we provide to our clients through our relationship with Credly," said

Charlie Kernan, president and CEO of Prometric. "Prometric has a long

track record of working with industry-leading credentialing

organizations in the development and delivery of high-quality

assessment services that enable individuals to demonstrate and get

recognition for their talents and capabilities. Through Credly, we

are offering our clients the best solution to easily provide a

secure, validated digital credential to their test takers."



The digital credential enables individuals to share their

employment-ready accomplishments online through professional and

social networks. Credential holders can use this verified record of

their specific skills and knowledge to differentiate themselves from

other professionals in their fields. Employers can, in turn, easily

identify holders of in-demand credentials who have verified skills

and expertise.



"Some of the world's most recognizable brands trust Prometric to

execute on their high-stakes testing needs," said Jonathan

Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. "As they do, those brands need to empower

their employees, members, and students with portable, verified

evidence of the knowledge or skills they've demonstrated. By doing

so, Credly digital credentials help convert the tremendous latent

value of a completed high-stakes assessment into tangible opportunity

for the credential earner."



About Prometric



Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their

credentialing programs through test development and delivery

solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence.

Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising,

developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated,

technology-enabled environment across the world's most secure testing

network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of

online testing services. For more information, visit

www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and

www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.



About Credly

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's

knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training

organizations, associations, certification programs and workforce

development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate

their learning experiences into professional opportunities using

trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations

to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class

tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and

highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of

credential issuers. Unleash the workforce. Credly.com



Originaltext: Prometric

Digitale Medienmappe: http://www.presseportal.ch/de/nr/100007428

Medienmappe via RSS: http://www.presseportal.ch/de/rss/pm_100007428.rss2



Pressekontakt:

Tom Warren

Prometric

443.455.8652

tom.warren@prometric.com