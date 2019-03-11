Socialbox.biz Announces Regular Support from BP UK as Part of Their Laptops for the Homeless Initiative

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbox.biz, a London-based technology social venture that takes unneeded technological products, wipes them clean, and rehomes them to those in need with open source software, this week excitedly announced their solidified partnership with BP.

Having supported Socialbox.biz initiative for over a year now, BP is doing all they can to rehome the laptops, tablets, and other outdated equipment to Socialbox.biz's technology department.

"We have been very pleased to support the Laptops for the Homeless initiative for some time now, given that digital skills are playing an increasingly central role in modern life," said Peter Mather, Head of BP. "Providing access to homeless and disadvantaged individuals is important for building an inclusive society, and we are proud to be part of that initiative."

Socialbox.biz works with refugees, homeless youth, and the elderly in accommodation services, rehoming technological products that make it possible for them to "re-join" society. Considering it is nearly impossible to apply for a job without some kind of internet access, let alone contact one's family far away, Socialbox.biz's services sit at a critical junction.

"We couldn't do what we do without the support of our incredible corporate and business partners," said Peter Paduh, Founder of Socialbox.biz. "With their generosity, we're on a mission to make the world a better place, one laptop at a time."

