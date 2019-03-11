On Thursday, PV conference organizer Solarplaza and Spanish solar association UNEF will host the Solar Market Parity conference in Madrid. pv magazine's Pilar Sánchez Molina will participate in the Vision of the future: Spain in 2030 panel.from pv magazine Spain Crowd numbers at solar events and conferences in Spain have given ample evidence of the high hopes for solar in the country this year, with Spanish solar association UNEF's El Foro Solar in November and a gathering organized by tracker company Soltec in February drawing the crowds. Add in the fact this year's Genera renewables fair ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...