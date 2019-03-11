Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Is Private Equity: During a turbulent year for the Turkish financial markets and economy, the 1.2% increase in NAV per share reported by Is Private Equity (ISGSY), supported by good growth in real terms by investee companies, is a very positive outcome. With some calm returning to Turkish markets, a further moderation in inflation and interest rates would be positive and a pick-up in M&A activity may provide opportunities for the capital recycling that ISGSY targets.ISIN: TREIGSY00019

