Renewable energy had a 64.8% share of electricity generation, according to solar research institute Fraunhofer ISE. The achievement was mainly due to strong production from wind facilities. from pv magazine Germany From last Monday until yesterday renewable energy made up almost two-thirds of Germany's net electricity production - the figure actually supplied to end users and excluding power plant losses and on-site self consumption. Solar contributed 5.1% to trail behind wind (48.8%) and biomass (7.6%) but was ahead of hydro generation (3.5%). "These figures show that the target of 65% … renewable ...

