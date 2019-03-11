Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of demand analysis. This article highlights the objectives of demand analysis and how it can help businesses in improving efficiency across the supply chain. Demand analysis helps companies to analyze market trends and demands to develop new business models that suit the needs of their customers. Additionally, analyzing market demand can help companies to identify key performing metrics which can facilitate better and quicker decision making.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005625/en/

Improving profitability across the supply chain network with the help of demand analysis. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adopting a data-driven approach is a pre-requisite for businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Get in touch with our experts to know how our demand analysis solutions can help you.

Objectives of demand analysis:

Forecast market necessity

Demand analysis is an appropriate approach to analyze market demand. By leveraging such an approach, it becomes easier for companies to identify the products or services that are performing well in the market and driving maximum revenue. However, it is important for companies to analyze the behaviors and preferences of their customers before launching any new product or service in the market.

Demand analysis can help companies in inventory optimization and supplier base consolidation. Want to know how? Request a free proposal now!

Price determination

Price is one of the crucial factors that impact demand. So, demand analysis is important for finalizing the price of a product or service. Every single customer has their own requirement, while some prefer luxurious products the others prefer products that are essential. Therefore, it is important for any company to analyze the demand of the market prior to product pricing.

Want to know more about the benefits of demand analysis? Request for more information.

Profit maximization

Demand analysis is very important for companies as it helps them determine the profit margins for their products and services. This helps in ranking the products in the order of priority. Moreover, demand analysis enables the effective categorization of best performing goods and services.

Wonder how demand analysis can boost your profit margins? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005625/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us