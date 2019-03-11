Symposium to be led by Dr. Peter K. Sculco and Pr. Jean-Yves Lazennec on Tuesday, March 12

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced that it will highlight its hipEOS 3.0 product offering during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting 2019, being held March 12-16 in Las Vegas, NV.

EOS imaging will host a symposium focused specifically on EOS solutions for total hip arthroplasty (THA) showcasing hipEOS 3.0, the latest generation of web-based 3D surgical planning software for THA. hipEOS utilizes full body, weight-bearing 2D/3D EOS images in standing and sitting positions that consider unique patient-specific factors critical for successful THA. In addition, hipEOS provides surgeons the ability to perform range of motion assessments that anticipate implant impingement and dislocation risk based on the size and positioning of implant components for each individual patient.

The symposium will be led by Peter K. Sculco, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, who will address the importance of pre-operative sitting and standing EOS images in surgical planning for optimal implant positioning, and Professor Jean-Yves Lazennec, Orthopedic Surgeon at La Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris, who will discuss post-operative EOS evaluation and the importance of incidence angle and reflection in THA kinematic alignment.

Symposium: Functional THA Planning and Control with EOS 3D Solutions

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 12 th at 7:00 8:00 p.m. PST

at 7:00 8:00 p.m. PST Location: The Venetian Casanova in Room 501

Registration: https://bit.ly/2GXEwkl

"We are seeing an increasing number of surgeons looking to plan and virtually assess their post-operative results before entering the operating room in order to optimize patient outcomes following total hip arthroplasty," said Mike Lobinsky, CEO of EOS imaging. "Our web-based hipEOS 3.0 solution has been developed to enable surgeons to quickly analyze problems that may occur during surgery and to create a patient-specific 3D functional plan that can be carried into the O.R. for execution. We appreciate Dr(s) Sculco and Lazennec sharing their EOS experiences during the symposium and look forward to showcasing the benefits of our entire EOS imaging solutions portfolio at our booth throughout this year's AAOS conference."

In addition, the EOS solution will be featured in ten scientific presentations throughout AAOS focused on the clinical values of EOS and hipEOS 3.0, including the benefit of patient-specific information in the prevention of hip dislocation.

For more information, please visit us at EOS imaging Booth #5050 or contact us at: contact@eos-imaging.com.

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a unique innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 EOS installations in more than 30 countries including the United States, Japan, China and the European Union, that delivers more than one million patient exams every year. EOS imaging reported 2018 Fiscal Year revenues of €35.3 million.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005703/en/

Contacts:

EOS imaging

Valérie Worrall

CFO

investors@eos-imaging.com

(+33) 1 55 25 60 60



Investor Relations (US)

Tram Bui Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

Ph: (+1) 646-536-7008 7024

EOS-imagingIR@theruthgroup.com



Press Relations (US)

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

Ph: (+1) 508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com