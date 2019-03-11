

11 March 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 51,861 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 494.669p. The highest price paid per share was 495.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 494.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0058% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 411,736,611(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 892,686,766. Rightmove holds 14,630,703 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

