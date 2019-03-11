Regulatory News:

Since the publication of the 2018 annual results in March 1st, 2019, a new banking partner has joined Orano's syndicated credit facility, which reached an amount of €940 million.

Confirmed and undrawn, this facility matures in July 2021 with two extension options of one year each.

Signed with a pool now consisting of 11 international banks, it will help to strengthen the group's financial structure.

www.orano.group Oranogroup About Orano Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy. The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity. Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad. Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

Registered office: Tour Areva

1 Place Jean Millier

92400 Courbevoie France

Tel: +33 (0)1 34 96 00 00

Fax: +33 (0)1 34 96 00 01

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005723/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean

anne-sophie.jugean@orano.group

+33 (0)1 34 96 62 41