Focus Universal, Inc.: Focus Universal Inc. Receives USPTO Issue Notification for Two New Patents

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2019 / Focus Universal, Inc. (OTCQB: FCUV) ("Focus Universal" or the "Company"), a developer of IOT technologies including its Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform ('USIP'), announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued an Issue Notification for U.S. patents. U.S. Patent No. 10217779 entitled "Systems and methods for improving a spectral response curve of a photo sensor," which covers a patent application regarding the Company's light sensor business. Also U.S. Patent Application No. 15925400 entitled 'Universal Smart Device', which is a continuation of the Universal Smart Device patent issued in March of 2018.

The patent around the spectral response curve is the first step in launching an improved quantum photosynthetically active radiation sensor product to the Company's current product offering. In addition, the continuation patent for the Universal Smart Device will further protect the foundation patent as new products are built around the platform moving forward.

"These two patents will add the necessary protections for our technologies and provide the opportunities for more product production" said Dr. Desheng Wang, chief executive officer of Focus Universal. "We expect these patents to be the first of many intellectual property assets that the company hopes to file this year as we accelerate our R&D initiatives."

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCQB: FCUV) is a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform ("USIP") developer and Universal Smart Device ("USD") manufacturer for the Internet of Things market. The Company's USIP generalizes instruments into a reusable foundation and architecture-specific components (sensor modules), which together replace the functions of traditional instruments at a fraction of the cost. The USIP has an open architecture and features the ability to connect thousands of sensors and probes from different industries and vendors communicating with the same device. This interoperability and reusability gives Focus Universal a major edge over competitors in the IOT industry.

