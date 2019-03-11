

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After losing Wisconsin for the first time in over thirty years in the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have chosen Milwaukee to host their national convention in 2020.



The Democratic National Committee announced the decision on Monday, with DNC Chairman Tom Perez calling the choice a 'statement of our values.'



'The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and Milwaukee is a city of working people,' Perez said in a statement.



He added, 'We saw in this last election what we can accomplish when we come together, invest, and fight for working people, and that was proven right here in Wisconsin.'



Milwaukee, the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, was chosen over other finalists Miami Beach, Florida, and Houston, Texas.



The Democratic convention is scheduled for July 13 through July 16, 2020, nearly two weeks earlier than the 2016 convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The choice of Milwaukee comes after President Donald Trump became the first Republican to win Wisconsin since former President Ronald Reagan in 1984.



Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's decision to avoid the state during her campaign has been repeatedly criticized since Trump's victory.



