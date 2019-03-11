nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, continues its pioneering development of winterization products with the launch of the nVent RAYCHEM ArcticStep. An energy efficient, modular panel system, the ArcticStep provides reliable ice protection for offshore platforms, vessel walkways and deck surfaces in the oil gas and marine industries.

Fitted with industry-leading nVent RAYCHEM self-regulating heat-tracing cables, the ArcticStep's unique hybrid structure is designed to minimize heat loss and energy consumption. In addition, its lightweight construction allows for fast and easy installation, reducing fitting time and overall installation costs. The result is an energy efficient anti-icing and de-icing system that helps to reduce operating costs.

Tailored to provide safe and reliable ice protection in harsh corrosive environments, the system features a robust metallic plate and fiber-reinforced polymer supports, as well as delivering galvanic and thermal insulation from the deck surface, to ensure system longevity. Integrated cable channels also protect power supply cables from sustaining mechanical damage, and a protective anti-slip coating helps prevent slips and falls.

The ArcticStep system is designed, tested and approved for use in hazardous areas and is fully compliant with the latest international standards. These include: DNVGL-OS-A201 and DNVGL-RU-SHIP Pt.6 Ch.6 for use in Winterized Basic, Cold and Polar conditions.

"Since the early 1980s, nVent has pioneered engineering design, supply and installation practices for equipment and surface anti-icing, de-icing and frost prevention on cold climate offshore rigs, platforms and vessels," said Koen Verleyen, Marketing manager EMEAI for nVent.

"Our recent development of more effective thermal modelling methods has led to the creation of ArcticStep: a dedicated ice protection solution for oil gas and marine applications. We look forward to providing our offshore customers with long-lasting, cost-effective anti-icing and de-icing protection with this latest innovation."

For more information about nVent's off-shore winterization solutions, visit: www.nventthermal.co.uk, or contact Koen Verleyen at Koen.Verleyen@nVent.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

