Luxury Villa In Portugal's Exclusive Algarve Resort Of Quinta do Lago To Sell At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global marketplace Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa San Lorenzo, within Quinta do Lago, the most exclusive gated community and golf resort in the Algarve region of Portugal. Active in 27 countries and 40 US states/ territories, this will be Concierge's first sale in Portugal. Previously listed at €20M, the property will sell without reserve on 30 April. Bidding will open on 25 April.

The nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa is set within an unusually spacious double plot totalling 3,996 square feet (1,537 square metres). Built to a Mediterranean architectural style, the villa offers airy and open-plan living, decorated with marble columns, coffered ceilings and beautiful tiling. The villa is ideal for entertaining, with a large eat-in kitchen, wine cellar, cinema room, pool, sauna and full outdoor kitchen all incorporated. The grounds include manicured gardens, with a red-tiled Jacuzzi and stone terrace.

Quinta do Lago is a global destination for visitors and residents alike. Situated in the popular Algarve region, the resort benefits from access to both the Atlantic Ocean and the Ria Formosa, a natural park which abounds in wildlife. Covering over 1,500 acres, Quinta do Lago is a favourite of golf lovers, home to globally renowned golf courses including the San Lorenzo Golf Course and the Quinta do Lago Golf Course. Watersports, including jet skiing and yachting, are also on offer at the resort. As a self-contained community, Quinta do Lago offers both convenience and security to its residents.

Faro Airport, from which flights are available to London in 2h40, Dublin in 2h55 and Paris in 2h40, is just a 30-minute drive from Quinta do Lago.

Charlie Smith, European Advisor at Concierge Auctions, comments: "We are delighted to bring the Concierge Auctions model to Portugal, a perennial favourite of second-home buyers due to the excellent quality of life on offer and popular Golden Visa scheme. Quinta do Lago offers the very best of the Portuguese lifestyle and is well-established as one of Europe's most sought-after resorts for both holiday makers and property buyers."

The villa will be open to view daily from 1-4pm and by appointment. To find out more or to book an appointment to view, visit www.conciergeauctions.com

