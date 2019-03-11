Erytech Pharma S.A.: ERYTECH Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2018

TRYbeCA1, a pivotal Phase 3 trial for eryaspase in second line pancreatic cancer, now actively enrolling patients

TRYbeCA2, a proof of concept Phase 2 trial in triple-negative breast cancer, open for patient enrolment

Cash position of €134.4 million ($153.9 million) at year-end

Conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 12at 1:30 pm CET/8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Euronext: ERYP - Nasdaq: ERYP),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today provided a business update and reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

"2018 was a year of execution for ERYTECH.We launched two important trials for our lead product eryaspase: TRYbeCA1, a pivotal Phase 3 trial in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, and TRYbeCA2, a Phase 2 trial in triple-negative breast cancer. Patient enrolment for TRYbeCA 1 is in line with our planning, and the first clinical sites are now open for patient enrolment for TRYbeCA 2," said Gil Beyen, CEO of ERYTECH. "In addition, we are finalizing the construction and validation of our new manufacturing site in Princeton and the expansion of our Lyon manufacturing facility. In 2019, we will continue to focus on execution of our clinical trials and we look forward to providing you with progress updates regarding these programs as well as data from our preclinical pipeline."

Full Year and Recent Business Highlights

In 2018, following the positive Phase 2b results of its lead product candidate eryaspase in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, ERYTECH initiated TRYbeCA1, a pivotal Phase 3 trial, in this indication. In this trial, which is expected to enroll approximately 500 patients at more than 120 sites in Europe and the United States, ERYTECH is evaluating eryaspase in combination with standard chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel or an irinotecan-based regimen) compared to standard chemotherapy alone. The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival. An interim efficacy analysis is foreseen when approximately two-thirds of events have occurred. The trial began in Europe, with the first patient enrolled in September 2018. TRYbeCA1 is now actively enrolling patients in several European countries. In view of opening the trial to patients in the United States, the company expects to submit an IND application to the US FDA in the coming weeks.



In 2018, the Company also launched TRYbeCA2, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for eryaspase in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The TRYbeCA2 trial will evaluate eryaspase in combination with gemcitabine and carboplatin chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy alone, in approximately 64 patients with previously untreated metastatic TNBC. The primary endpoint is objective response rate. First sites were initiated in December 2018, and the trial is now open for enrollment in Spain and France.



In November 2018, ERYTECH hosted a Key Opinion Leader event with medical oncologists who discussed the pancreatic cancer and TNBC treatment landscapes and the continued medical need for additional therapies in these indications. The presenting oncologists confirmed the potential for therapies that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells as well as the high unmet medical need and the potential role of eryaspase in these two indications. They specifically highlighted the potential for a complementary approach to targeted therapies.



The Company is establishing a GMP manufacturing facility for the US market in Princeton, New Jersey and is also expanding its European manufacturing capacity in Lyon, France. The two expansions are in the final stages of completion and validation activities are expected to be ready in the second quarter of 2019. ERYTECH believes that the expanded capacity will be sufficient to supply eryaspase for the planned Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials, as well as for the anticipated initial commercial needs of eryaspase, if it is approved for marketing.



ERYTECH is also advancing the preclinical programs to leverage its proprietary ERYCAPS encapsulation platform. The Company's lead preclinical program and next product candidate is erymethionase, methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells. In 2018, the Company completed non-clinical studies, and activities in support of initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial of erymethionase in solid tumor indications are ongoing. The company expects to begin this Phase 1 trial in Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Key financial figures for the full year of 2018 compared with the same period of the previous year are summarized below:

In thousands of euros FY 2018 FY 2017

Revenues - - Other income 4,447 3,364 Total operating income 4,447 3,364 Research and development (33,467 ) (25,463 ) General and administrative (14,600 ) (8,791 ) Total operating expenses (48,067 ) (34,254 ) Total operating loss (43,621 ) (30,889 ) Financial income 5,427 539 Financial expenses (29 ) (3,183 ) Financial income (loss) 5,399 (2,644 ) Loss before tax (38,222 ) (33,533 ) Income tax (2 ) 3 Net loss (38,224 ) (33,530 )

Net loss for the full year 2018 was €38.2 million, compared to €33.5 million in 2017. The €4.7 million increase was primarily attributable to the increase in clinical development expenses, mostly related to the initiation of the company's Phase 3 clinical trial in pancreatic cancer, the Phase 2 clinical trial in TNBC, pre-clinical studies of erymethionase, and the strengthening of the company's infrastructure in Europe and in the United States. The €13.8 million increase in operating expenses was partially offset by the €1.1 million increase in operating income and the €8.0 million positive variation in financial income.

R&D expenses increased by €8.0 million. The increase was mostly attributable to a €4.5 million acceleration in clinical and regulatory expenses due to the initiation of the additional clinical trials, as well as a €3.5 million increase in preclinical R&D expenses, mostly focused on the development of erymethionase and the eryaspase product platform.





G&A expenses increased by €5.8 million, primarily due to the company's expanded operations in the United States, as well as increased costs associated with being a public company in the United States. ERYTECH is listed on Nasdaq since November 2017.





Operating income increased by €1.1 million, primarily the result of an increase in research tax credits.





The €5.4 million financial income in 2018 was comprised of a €4.0 million currency exchange variation on the company's cash position denominated in U.S. dollars and consolidated in euros, and €1.4 million of interest income.

As of December 31, 2018, ERYTECH had cash and cash equivalents totaling €134.4 million (approximately $153.9 million), compared with €185.5 million on December 31, 2017. The €51.1 million decrease in cash position year-over-year was the result of a €55.1 million net cash utilization, comprised of a €39.3 million net cash utilization in operating activities, €15.0 million in capital expenditures and €0.8 million in loan reimbursement, offset by the €4.0 million favorable currency exchange impact on the company's cash position denominated in U.S. dollars. The company expects a further increase in cash utilization for the year 2019, with the peak of the clinical development activities linked to its TRYbeCA-1 and TRYbeCA-2 clinical studies, and the completion of its manufacturing capacity expansions in Europe and in the Unites States. The Company confirms that it estimates its current cash runway to last until the end of 2020.

Key News Flow and Milestones Expected over Next 12 Months

First patient enrolled in TRYbeCA-2, Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in TNBC





Start of GMP production at Princeton facility and Lyon extension





Start of US patient enrolment in TRYbeCA 1, Phase 3 trial in second-line pancreatic cancer





Initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial with erymethionase

About ERYTECH: www.erytech.com

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH's primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival. The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cell's altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. ERYTECH is also developing erymethionase, which consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers.

ERYTECH produces product candidates at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and at the American Red Cross in Philadelphia, USA. A large-scale GMP manufacturing facility is under construction in New Jersey, USA.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

Forward-looking information

